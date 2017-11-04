Brady Carlson
A Room of One's Own 315 W. Gorham St , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: In Dead Presidents, public radio host and reporter Brady Carlson takes readers on an epic trip to presidential gravesites, monuments, and memorials from sea to shining sea. With an engaging mix of history and contemporary reporting, Carlson explores the death stories of our greatest leaders, and shows that the ways we memorialize our presidents reveal as much about us as they do about the men themselves.
Info
A Room of One's Own 315 W. Gorham St , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Books, Wisconsin Book Festival