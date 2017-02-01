RSVP for Brainiac Bowl

press release: Don’t miss the Aldo Leopold Nature Center’s Brainiac Bowl, Saturday, February 11, 5:30 to 9:30 pm, at Brink Lounge, 701 East Washington Ave—a lively science, history and pop culture trivia contest in which teams match wits against each other to raise funds for environmental education programs for children at ALNC. Although there is passionate competition, trivia questions are varied on topic and level of difficulty so no one has to be a true “brainiac” to participate.

The event will feature:

A delicious dinner, catered by Cento, decadent dessert and a cash bar

One drink ticket per competitor

Raffles for fantastic prize packages

A Crazy Costume contest with cool prizes – get into the spirit by wearing individual or team costumes

Spirited trivia challenge for the Brainiac Bowl Championship and “Pulsating Brain” trophy

The opportunity to match wits with Madison’s smartest movers and shakers – and your garden variety Einsteins

Photo op with your team and our wild and wacky emcee, the mesmerizing meteorologist, Mike Nelson

Take the challenge and lead your employees, colleagues, family and/or friends to victory! Don’t have a team? We’ll match you with like-minded folks for an unforgettable evening of friendly competitive revelry. Get further in the spirit by wearing a cool individual or team costume (optional yet encouraged), to compete in the Crazy Costume contest. Any way, it will be an extraordinary evening of unique entertainment—just the right thing to break up the winter doldrums.

$125/person and $1000 for a table of eight. RSVP by 2/1.