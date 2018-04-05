press release: Fresh from the Broadway revival of Falsettos, Brandon Uranowitz is sure to hit all the right notes during his appearance, part of Overture’s cabaret series. The Tony Award® nominee from An American in Paris, who also was in Rent and Baby It’s You, will perform an evening of songs from his career and personal favorites.

This unique musical dining experience begins with hors d’oeuvres in the Capitol Theater Lobby, followed by a gourmet dinner prepared by Executive Chef Jason Egner of Catering a Fresco and served on the historic Capitol Theater stage, which is transformed into an elegant nightclub for the evening.