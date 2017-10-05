Brandon Wardell, Iceberg Improv

press release: @BRANDONWARDELL is a verified standup comedian who's also young and cool extremely good at Twitter dot com.

He hosts the popular “Hot Takes with Brandon Wardell” for Comedy Central and has appeared on @midnight, Adam Devine's House Party, The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail. He's also been on CNN, Viceland, and MTV. Rolling Stone recently featured Brandon as their “Hot Comedian” of 2016.

This is a FREE comedy show. Free tickets will be available soon at Memorial Union box office.

UW Memorial Union-Fredric March Play Circle 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
