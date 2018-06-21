Madison Scouts Drum & Bugle Corps, Mad Brass, Black Star Drum Line, Brass Knuckles, Madison Brass Band

press release: Forward Performing Arts presents “Brass & Brats” featuring the Madison Scouts Drum & Bugle Corps on Thursday, June 21, at 5:30 p.m. at historic Breese Stevens Field. Part of the Make Music Madison Festival, this free event also features performances by Mad Brass, Black Star Drum Line, Brass Knuckles, and the Madison Brass Band.

Make Music Madison, an annual citywide, free, outdoor day of music held on the summer solstice, started in 2013. Make Music Madison turns the city into a stage and offers a full spectrum of performers the opportunity to display their musical skills.

Gates for “Brass & Brats” will open at 5:00 p.m. for this free event with performances starting at 5:30 p.m. Food and beverages will be available and families are encouraged to attend. Audience members may bring lawn chairs and are encouraged to mingle and enjoy the music in an open environment. Kids will get an opportunity to participate in a drum circle and see the musicians perform up close.

The Madison Scouts will be debuting their 2018 production “Heart & Soul” before they embark on their Drum Corps International competition season. Mad Brass will be playing excerpts from their show title “Get Mad, Get Funky”. The Black Star Drum Line will engage the audience with their unique mixture of street beats and drum line antics. The three groups are youth performing ensembles of Forward Performing Arts.

Joining them will be Brass Knuckles led by Madison Scouts alumnus Craig Mason. Brass Knuckles is a brass quintet featuring two trumpets, horn, trombone, and tuba with percussion. The group plays a very wide range of musical styles, from Classical to Broadway to Pop.

Also joining will be the popular Madison Brass Band whose sound is rooted in the British brass band tradition. The Madison Brass Band plays both lyrical, flowing music as well as high-energy marches and also has a number of alums from the Madison Scouts.

This free family-friendly event encourages all ages to experience a night of great music, up close and personal. Food and beverages will be available along with a 50/50 raffle and merchandise. In addition, there will be a sweepstakes opportunity to win a Drum Corps International World Championship Experience in August 2018. All proceeds go to support the music educational initiatives of Forward Performing Arts.