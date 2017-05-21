press release: Join us for the Brat Fest Memorial Bike Ride and help us raise money for The Badger Honor Flight! The race begins and ends at Capitol Brewery. There are three different rides:

100K: 9:00 A.M. 50K: 9:30 A.M. 10K Family Ride: 10:00 A.M.

Before the ride, enjoy a Brat Cake Breakfast from 8:30am-10:00am.

Following the ride, there will be brats for sale and live music from Michael Alexander and Big Whiskey from 12-3 P.M. Bike racks will be supplied.

The routes for the rides are as follows:

100k: https://ridewithgps.com/routes/19036086

50k: https://ridewithgps.com/routes/19035706

10k Family Ride: North on the bike path from Middleton to the Missouri Tavern and back.

Included in the $50 Registration Fee: 2 Brat Bucks that are good for brats, corn, and non-alcoholic beverages to be redeemed at The World's Largest Brat Fest (May 26-29) and a t-shirt.