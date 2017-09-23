Brave the Shave Madison

Google Calendar - Brave the Shave Madison - 2017-09-23 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brave the Shave Madison - 2017-09-23 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brave the Shave Madison - 2017-09-23 09:00:00 iCalendar - Brave the Shave Madison - 2017-09-23 09:00:00

RSVP

Coopers Tavern, The 20 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Join the movement funding the best childhood cancer research — one shavee at a time. This bold act of baldness has gained major momentum since its start in 2000. Today, St. Baldrick's Foundation has more than 1,000 head-shaving events taking place around the world at pubs, restaurants, schools, churches, parks, firehouses, military bases – you name it. Now’s your chance to make a difference in a fun and meaningful way.

Want to raise pledges and awareness for childhood cancer research, and have your head shaved on 9/23 at Coopers? Sign up online to participate.

Facebook

Info
Coopers Tavern, The 20 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Fundraisers
626-792-8247
please enable javascript to view
RSVP
Google Calendar - Brave the Shave Madison - 2017-09-23 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brave the Shave Madison - 2017-09-23 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brave the Shave Madison - 2017-09-23 09:00:00 iCalendar - Brave the Shave Madison - 2017-09-23 09:00:00