Brave the Shave Madison

press release: Join the movement funding the best childhood cancer research — one shavee at a time. This bold act of baldness has gained major momentum since its start in 2000. Today, St. Baldrick's Foundation has more than 1,000 head-shaving events taking place around the world at pubs, restaurants, schools, churches, parks, firehouses, military bases – you name it. Now’s your chance to make a difference in a fun and meaningful way.

Want to raise pledges and awareness for childhood cancer research, and have your head shaved on 9/23 at Coopers? Sign up online to participate.

