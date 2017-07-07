press release: The Brawl in the Mall is an ALL STYLE dance battle taking place in the heart of downtown Madison. Cash awards for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place! ($200, $100, $50)

Judges: Fabulous Freddie, El La Kartina

MC: B-Boy Spitit

DJ: VPS

Segments of this battle will be filmed for a national television commercial. Bring your best moves and you could make the cut!

(Note: Please avoid wearing clothing with profanity or large branded logos otherwise we may not be able to use images of you in the commercial)