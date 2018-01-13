press release: The Brazen Dropouts Bike Swap is a one-day event that connects folks with bike stuff to sell with people who want to buy it. Over a hundred vendors register to sell stuff like complete bikes, cycling attire, shoes, frames, forks, cranks, pedals -- you name it, it's probably at the Swap. The exact vendors vary from year to year, but it's a good bet that you'll find some spectacular deals, and meet a bunch of great people.

General Admission - 8:30 am: $15; 9 am-11 am: $5; After 11 am: free! Free for Children 13 & Under

Parking - $7 for the day

New Holland Pavilion @ the Alliant Energy Center; Doors open to the public at 9am and the day concludes at 3pm.

If you're looking to sell bike-related items- vendor registration can be found at bdbikeswap.com. Vendor tables and larger expo spots are sold at a flat rate with no commission taken by the Brazen Dropouts.

If you're looking to sell only a complete bike(s) - you can bring your bike to the Swap and enter it in the Bike Corral for $15 (admission included, the Brazen Dropouts do not take any commission); no need to pre-register. Additional bikes can be entered in the corral for $5.

If you're looking to shop for a new bike, clothing or parts, just show up on January 14th and stay tuned with our website and Facebook pages to keep up to date with sponsor information and new initiatives.

Contact bdbikeswap@gmail.com with any questions. See you at the Swap!