Break Free from Pelvic Floor Disorders

press release: Healthy Women Community Talks: Wednesday, November 8, 2017, 6-8 pm

If you’re like most women, you have A LOT of questions about personal topics that aren’t often discussed. Well, it’s time to start talking! Join us for refreshments and conversation about something our mothers, sisters and girlfriends never explained: Pelvic Floor Disorders (PFDs). Though issues with bladder or bowel control and pelvic organ prolapse are common, they are not inevitable!

Invite your friends and join UW Health Women’s Pelvic Wellness physicians and pelvic floor physical therapists from UW Health, UnityPoint Health-Meriter and Capitol Physical Therapy to learn how you can prevent or control symptoms.

Sign up today and join us for free refreshments and conversation!