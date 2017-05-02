Break the Cycle: The Power of Food to Interrupt the Revolving Prison Door

UW South Madison Partnership 2312 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

FREE COMMUNITY FILM SCREENING + CONVERSATION

Join us for a film screening and conversation facilitated by Fabu Phillis Carter examining the interconnections between race, mass incarceration and urban agriculture.

REFRESHMENTS PROVIDED BY SLOW FOOD UW.

Cinematography & Editor: Nyal Mueenuddin

Producers: Mattie Naythons, Jamie Trapp, Katie Faryniarz, Mackenzie Marcus, and Carrie Lierl

 More information: nelson.wisc.edu/events/everyones-earth

