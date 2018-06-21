× Expand alumnipark.com UW Alumni Park.

press release: June 21: Make Music Madison. 11 a.m.–4 p.m., Alumni Park, 724 Langdon St.

Be part of Make Music Madison, an annual, citywide, outdoor day of music held on the summer solstice. Drop by between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to make your own music at a public piano in the Alumni Park Welcome Plaza! Enjoy a performance by Black Star Drum Line at noon on the Memorial Union Terrace. Then stroll over to the Alumni Park Outdoor Classroom for two performances by UW alumni:

Breaking with Jarius King ’09 (1:30 p.m.): This free interactive workshop will take participants through the basics of breakdancing with UW–Madison alumnus Jarius King. As cofounder and codirector of the International Festival of Urban Movement: Breakin’ the Law, King brought the global culture of the arts, specifically hiphop culture, to Madison. Currently, he works internationally to foster youth appreciation for the arts as creative arts instructor at Foundation Global Education as well as a dance instructor at Ananta, both in Hong Kong. One of the alumni featured in Alumni Park exhibits, King is a 2014 recipient of the Wisconsin Alumni Association’s Forward under 40 Award.

greenTONE a cappella (3 p.m.): This all-female contemporary group includes alumni from the UW–Madison student ensemble Tangled Up in Blue.

All events are free and drop-in — no registration is required. Space may be limited, and we recommend you arrive early for the breaking workshop.