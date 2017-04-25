press release: Local Prison reform group to hold “Breakfast 2 Go” fundraiser event from 7-9 AM on April 25th at the corner of Park St. and Hughes Place in the parking lot of Villager Mall.

Members of MOSES will serve coffee and muffins and distribute information about the need for sweeping prison reform in Wisconsin. Members of the media are invited to stop by and talk with MOSES members about our prison reform agenda.

MOSES Madison, a local chapter of a Wisconsin prison reform organization, will hold a “Breakfast-2-Go” fundraiser on April 25 in the parking lot near the Urban League on South Park St. in the Villager Mall. From 7-9 a.m., MOSES volunteers will give muffins and coffee to passersby, ask for donations to MOSES, and tell everyone who stops by what MOSES does.

If you are passing by on April 25, please stop in, have a bite and a cup, and learn about the MOSES cause. We think the State of Wisconsin could save many millions of dollars, and thousands of lives, by thoughtful reforms to our prison system. If you’re interested, we’ll tell you more on April 25.

You can also contact us on our website and our Facebook page.