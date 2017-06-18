press release: Join Madison4Kids the morning of Sunday, June 18th, 2017 for pancake breakfast at the horse farm!

Activities include: The Dayne Dash - kids who carry the ball across the finish line get a high five and signed certificate from Heisman Trophy winner Ron Dayne; Pony rides; Face painting; Bounce house; Petting zoo; Music by Soggy Prairie Boys.

Ticket Information

Kids Ticket, Ages 3-11: $5

Adult Ticket, Ages 12 +: $10

Littles Ticket, 2 and under: Free