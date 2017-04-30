Breakfast on the Farm

UW Stock Pavilion 1675 Linden Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Come join us for AWA's 22nd Annual Breakfast on the Farm: Bringing our farm to your table. 

Breakfast on the Farm will be held Sunday, April 30th 2017 from 8am-12pm at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Stock Pavilion.  A hearty, locally sourced breakfast will be served along with educational opportunities, entertainment and a chance to meet Bucky! Most importantly the AWA membership are so excited to share our stories and passion about agriculture with our community. 

Prices are $7 for adults, $5 for students and seniors, and $3 for under five years old. 

All proceeds from Breakfast on the Farm will be directed to support Rally to Fight Hunger! 

Please join us for a traditional family style breakfast! For more infomation, find us on Facebook or contact Claire Scott at cescott3@wisc.edu or (608) 333-7599.

UW Stock Pavilion 1675 Linden Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

608-333-7599

