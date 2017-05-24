Breakfast with OPEN
Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release:
Wednesday, May 24, 2017 8:00-9:00AM (Registration opens at 7:30AM) Goodman Community Center, Evjue Room Featuring Angela Russell and Jordan Bingham
Join us at Goodman Community Center Wednesday Morning for part two as we dig deeper into conversations that will focus on the knowledge, skills and strategies employers and employees can utilize to impact the policies, practices, programs and resources serving LGBTQ+ and minority employees.
The goal of this workshop is to learn and practice communication skills that affirm positive inclusion, counteract negative communication practices and inform the uninformed about inclusion in the workplace.
Your registration includes breakfast (scrambled eggs, roasted breakfast potatoes, bacon, assorted bagels, muffins, coffee and tea).
Our esteemed speakers are:
Angela Russell, Manager of Diversity and Inclusion at CUNA Mutual
Jordan Bingham, Health Equity Coordinator at Public Health Madison & Dane County
Info
Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map