Breakfast with OPEN

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 8:00-9:00AM (Registration opens at 7:30AM) Goodman Community Center, Evjue Room Featuring Angela Russell and Jordan Bingham

Join us at Goodman Community Center Wednesday Morning for part two as we dig deeper into conversations that will focus on the knowledge, skills and strategies employers and employees can utilize to impact the policies, practices, programs and resources serving LGBTQ+ and minority employees.

The goal of this workshop is to learn and practice communication skills that affirm positive inclusion, counteract negative communication practices and inform the uninformed about inclusion in the workplace.

Your registration includes breakfast (scrambled eggs, roasted breakfast potatoes, bacon, assorted bagels, muffins, coffee and tea).

Our esteemed speakers are:

Angela Russell, Manager of Diversity and Inclusion at CUNA Mutual

Jordan Bingham, Health Equity Coordinator at Public Health Madison & Dane County