press release: Breath is about an Iranian family who lives in Iran. It tells the story of Bahar, who is living with her father, Ghafour (Mehran Ahmadi) and Grandmother (Pantea Panahiha) during the 70s. Bahar is living in her childish and surreal world, filled with their dreams and fantasies.

*Screening is presented in collaboration with the UW Persian Student Society and the Middle Eastern Studies Department and sponsored by ASM