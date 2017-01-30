Breathe in Happiness, Breathe out Stress

press release: Stress can affect the quality of our lives and every aspect of it including our health & relationships. In the workshop, we explore the effects of stress on the mind - body complex, different ways of managing stress and increasing our energy, including the role of food and breath in it. We'll also see how something as simple as our breath can be used as a tool to handle stress in our bodies and minds. The session also includes a couple of hands on simple yet effective breathing exercises, light desktop yoga and a guided meditation. The session also includes a brief introduction to the Art of Living Foundation and its community programs. This is a free event. For more info email pra_jkta@yahoo.com