Breese Stevens Operations Public Meeting

press release: Please join Vern Stenman of Big Top Events; Patty Prime, President of TLNA; representatives from the Madison Parks Division and me for a meeting where we will hear about proposed contract changes for the operation of Breese Stevens Field. The contract is between Big Top and the City of Madison Parks Division for continued use of Breese Stevens Field. Among the proposed amendments are additional changes to the facility to allow for a professional minor league soccer team to launch in 2019, a longer term agreement to manage the facility, an increase in the number of concerts, having a later ending time for events, allowing for the sale of alcohol at public events and possible other changes. Representatives from Big Top will share their goals for Breese and representatives from the Madison Parks Division will be available to answer questions. Input from the neighborhood is important to the outcome of the contract negotiations, so please come if you are interested.

Wednesday, January 24, 2018 - 7:00 p.m.

Festival Foods 2nd floor conference