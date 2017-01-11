Brenda Bernstein

Barnes & Noble-East Towne #1 East Towne Mall , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Barnes & Noble at East Towne Mall is the venue for a special presentation by Brenda Bernstein, author of the best-selling book How to Write a KILLER LinkedIn Profile…and 18 Mistakes to Avoid. The special event starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday January 19, 2017.

The Barnes & Noble  presentation is free, but attendees should contact the store to reserve seating.  Ms. Bernstein will give a short presentation about LinkedIn, participate in a Q & A, meet customers and sign copies of her book.

Brenda Bernstein is the best- selling author of How to Write a KILLER LinkedIn Profile. A compelling speaker, award-winning business woman, and top-certified resume writer, Brenda has worked with hundreds of professionals and executives who understand the value of an effective LinkedIn profile.

Brenda holds an English degree from Yale and a law degree from Yale. She practiced public interest law in New York City before moving to Madison, Wisconsin to start her business, The Essay Expert. The Essay Expert works with executives, professionals and students to help them “look good on paper” and bring their businesses and careers to the next level.

“Barnes & Noble is happy to welcome Ms. Bernstein to the store for this special event, which is sure to provide meaningful information to all who attend,” says store manager Jen Tooley.

For additional information on this and other Barnes & Noble events in Madison,

contact Jen Tooley, store manager, at 608-241-4695.

