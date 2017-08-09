Brew City Big Band, Paydon Quartet, Skai Academy

press release: Jazz at Five celebrates its 24th season with a terrific mix of Local, Regional, and National acts each evening kicked off with a youth performing group.

On August 9, the season starts off with the Paydon Quartet led by bassist Evan Paydon from Milwaukee, and now a featured artist in the New Orleans jazz scene. Brew City Big Band, a 19-piece band from Milwaukee will be making an appearance this year with their big band rhythms.