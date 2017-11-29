Brew Lights

press release: Wednesday, November 29, 6:00 - 9:00pm

Join our Young Professionals Group, PACK, for another 21+ event at the Henry Vilas Zoo. Sip on bubbles of beer under the sparkle of lights at our 2nd annual beer tasting! Grab some holiday cheer and help us toast Zoo Lights and the holiday season!

VIP Tickets ($85): early entrance at 5:30, exclusive beer tastings & a once-in-a-lifetime animal encounter!

General Admission ($45 in advance, $60 at the gate): fill your commemorative glass with unlimited tastings from Wisconsin breweries, pose for a holiday photo booth, enjoy the live entertainment and take in all the twinkle of our Zoo Lights

Designated Driver ($20): Safety and fun aren't mutually exclusive! Enjoy unlimited refills of non-alcoholic beverages in a commemorative glass, holiday booth shenanigans, live entertainment & Zoo Lights.

Purchase Tickets Here *tickets are non-refundable; event will take place rain or shine!

Participating Breweries

Ale Asylum

Alt Brew

Barriques

Capital Brewery

Door County Brewing Company

Funk Factory Geuzeria

Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company

Hop Haus Brewing Company

Karben4 Brewing

Lakefront Brewery

Mershon's Cidery

New Glarus Brewing

Next Door Brewing

Oliphant Brewing

One Barrel Brewing

Parched Eagle Brew Pub

Potosi Brewery

Rockhound Brewery

Vintage Brewing Company

Wisconsin Brewing Company