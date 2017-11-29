Brew Lights
Henry Vilas Zoo 702 S. Randall Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: Wednesday, November 29, 6:00 - 9:00pm
Join our Young Professionals Group, PACK, for another 21+ event at the Henry Vilas Zoo. Sip on bubbles of beer under the sparkle of lights at our 2nd annual beer tasting! Grab some holiday cheer and help us toast Zoo Lights and the holiday season!
VIP Tickets ($85): early entrance at 5:30, exclusive beer tastings & a once-in-a-lifetime animal encounter!
General Admission ($45 in advance, $60 at the gate): fill your commemorative glass with unlimited tastings from Wisconsin breweries, pose for a holiday photo booth, enjoy the live entertainment and take in all the twinkle of our Zoo Lights
Designated Driver ($20): Safety and fun aren't mutually exclusive! Enjoy unlimited refills of non-alcoholic beverages in a commemorative glass, holiday booth shenanigans, live entertainment & Zoo Lights.
Purchase Tickets Here *tickets are non-refundable; event will take place rain or shine!
Participating Breweries
Ale Asylum
Alt Brew
Barriques
Capital Brewery
Door County Brewing Company
Funk Factory Geuzeria
Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company
Hop Haus Brewing Company
Karben4 Brewing
Lakefront Brewery
Mershon's Cidery
New Glarus Brewing
Next Door Brewing
Oliphant Brewing
One Barrel Brewing
Parched Eagle Brew Pub
Potosi Brewery
Rockhound Brewery
Vintage Brewing Company
Wisconsin Brewing Company