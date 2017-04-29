Brewers Tailgating Party with WBC

to Google Calendar - Brewers Tailgating Party with WBC - 2017-04-29 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brewers Tailgating Party with WBC - 2017-04-29 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brewers Tailgating Party with WBC - 2017-04-29 11:00:00 iCalendar - Brewers Tailgating Party with WBC - 2017-04-29 11:00:00

Tip Top Tavern 601 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Undeniably great beer from Wisconsin Brewing Company, $2 brats, $1 hot dogs and baseball. Go Brewers! 11 am-10 pm.

Info

Tip Top Tavern 601 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

Visit Event Website

608-241-5515

to Google Calendar - Brewers Tailgating Party with WBC - 2017-04-29 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brewers Tailgating Party with WBC - 2017-04-29 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brewers Tailgating Party with WBC - 2017-04-29 11:00:00 iCalendar - Brewers Tailgating Party with WBC - 2017-04-29 11:00:00

Print

Friday

April 7, 2017

Saturday

April 8, 2017

Sunday

April 9, 2017

Monday

April 10, 2017

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

MADISON MIRROR - A photo series highlighting life in the Madison area. Updated daily.

Madison Mirror
LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer