RSVP for Brewery Tour

press release: OPEN : Brewery Tour & Networking at WBC

July 20th : 5:30pm-8:00pm

Location: Wisconsin Brewing Company|1079 American Way, Verona

Members: Free; Non-Members: $15

Join OPEN, Wisconsin Brewing Company and Sugar River Pizza for a fun evening at the spacious outdoor backyard bar overlooking the picturesque pond at Wisconsin Brewing Company. Come and go as you please and enjoy great local, craft beer on draft and Sugar River Pizza. There will also be brewery tours throughout the night to learn how Award Winning Brewmaster Kirby Nelson creates his specialty beers. One Drink and Pizza Provided.