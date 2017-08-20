press release: Come join the TOPS College Success Team of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County for our Brewing Success event at the Wisconsin Brewing Company. We will be hosting a fun, outdoor fundraiser just before our students head back to school for the fall semester. There will be food, beer, game tournaments, a silent auction and live music by the Ryan Mauer Band. The money raised will be used towards an emergency fund for our TOPS College Success students, who are all first generation, minority, and low income college students working to earn their college degree.