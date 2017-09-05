Brews & Bites

press release: Graduate Madison will be hosting a Camp Trippalindee Pop Up on the hotel's Langdon Patio, previewing the hotel's exciting new restaurant concept. The fun filled event will take place on Tuesday, September 5th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm and feature a cookout serving a menu sampling including cheeseburger sliders, mini bacon wrapped hot dogs, beer, wine and Wisco pop. There will be a DJ spinning as well! It will be a free event with a suggested donation of $5 to benefit Hurricane Harvey victims.