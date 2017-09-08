Brian Bradley: Skywaves

press release: Brian Bradley presents “Skywaves,” an audio visual experience, at Arts + Literature Laboratory on Friday, September 8, 2017 at 8pm. Footage from NASA, SpaceX, and Blue Origin, is synchronized with a live performance soundtrack. Other types of visual data are used to represent the visual manifestation of musical and conceptual elements. Patterns pulse with the kick drum, graphics flicker with the high hat, a slideshow of photographs streams at subliminal speeds.

We are in the process of becoming a multiplanetary civilization. But first, in order to do so we must expand our consciousness. “Skywaves” is an experiment in light, color, and sound technology, designed to be a collectively shared consciousness expanding experience without the use of external substances, a holistic trip that holds the possibility to unlock our highest potential, something that was always present within and has now chosen to awaken.

Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. (Advance sales end 1 hour before the show. Tickets available at the door starting at 7:30pm.)