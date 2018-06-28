press release: Briarpatch Youth Services is holding the 1st Annual Briarpatch Block Party Thursday, June 28 (rain date Friday June 29), from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm.

There will be many activities in the Briarpatch neighborhood, at 2720 Rimrock Road, Madison. All neighbors, youth and families are invited to attend.

This event is a kick-off to summer in a safe, free, fun environment. Activities will include:

· Local fire department

· Bean bag tournament

· 3 on 3 basketball

· Bluebird house building

· Bounce house

· Face painting

· Artwork display

· Spoken word

· Local food carts with food and drinks

Event sponsors include: Alexander Group, United Healthcare and Summit Credit Union