Briarpatch Block Party
Briarpatch Youth Services 2720 Rimrock Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Briarpatch Youth Services is holding the 1st Annual Briarpatch Block Party Thursday, June 28 (rain date Friday June 29), from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm.
There will be many activities in the Briarpatch neighborhood, at 2720 Rimrock Road, Madison. All neighbors, youth and families are invited to attend.
This event is a kick-off to summer in a safe, free, fun environment. Activities will include:
· Local fire department
· Bean bag tournament
· 3 on 3 basketball
· Bluebird house building
· Bounce house
· Face painting
· Artwork display
· Spoken word
· Local food carts with food and drinks
Event sponsors include: Alexander Group, United Healthcare and Summit Credit Union