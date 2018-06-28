Briarpatch Block Party

Briarpatch Youth Services 2720 Rimrock Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Briarpatch Youth Services is holding the 1st Annual Briarpatch Block Party Thursday, June 28 (rain date Friday June 29), from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm.

There will be many activities in the Briarpatch neighborhood, at 2720 Rimrock Road, Madison. All neighbors, youth and families are invited to attend.

This event is a kick-off to summer in a safe, free, fun environment. Activities will include:

·         Local fire department

·         Bean bag tournament

·         3 on 3 basketball

·         Bluebird house building

·         Bounce house

·         Face painting

·         Artwork display

·         Spoken word

·         Local food carts with food and drinks

Event sponsors include: Alexander Group, United Healthcare and Summit Credit Union

Info
Briarpatch Youth Services 2720 Rimrock Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Kids & Family, Special Events
608-245-2550
