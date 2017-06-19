Briarpatch Youth Services Fundraiser

press release: Join us for a Food Cart Lunch Fundraiser at the Novation Campus. 15% of sales go to Briarpatch Youth Services with Alexander Real Estate Services matching donations.

Food carts will line up near 2650 Novation Parkway serving lunch, beverages, and desserts from 11am to 1pm on Monday, June 19th. Support Briarpatch Youth Services by simply eating lunch and socializing with coworkers and friends.

In front of 2650 Novation Parkway