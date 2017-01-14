press release: Arts + Literature Laboratory (ALL) is proud to present BRIDGE WORK: New Art from the Midwest, a group exhibition that brings together multidisciplinary work by artists associated with Bridge Work, the Midwestern-based arts initiative. A collaborative endeavor initiated by Jason Yi and Leah Kolb of Plum Blossom Initiative (Wisconsin), Mat Greiner of Chicken Tractor (Iowa), Launa Bacon of Darger HQ (Nebraska), Bridge Work was established to provide opportunities for emerging artists to broaden the scope of their professional connections and experiences. With current chapters in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Nebraska, this multi-state project also endeavors to forge a more interconnected arts community throughout the region by facilitating meaningful artistic exchanges and dialogs among artists and art-centered organizations and professionals. The exhibition will be on view from January 14 through February 4, 2017.

Bridge Work’s annual exhibition series aims to generate the public exposure necessary for up-and-coming artists to successfully network and establish beneficial relationships within the larger contemporary art world. The eight artists invited to participate in this project express the energy, commitment, and willingness to benefit from the resources and guidance provided by each region’s facilitators. The resulting group exhibition addresses a range of contemporary concerns, both social and artistic—from the multilayered complexities of Blackness in America to the imperfections and awkwardness of the art industry.

The opening reception on Saturday, January 14 from 6:00-9:00pm will mark ALL’s one-year anniversary. ALL is proud to celebrate its first year in which it brought more than 90 arts events to the community. It will also be the grand opening of its expanded art space. In 2017, ALL is doubling its square footage, creating a new exhibition gallery and smALL Press Library and co-writing space. The opening will include a performance by artist Heidi Wiren Bartlett and live music. This event is free and open to the public.

Bridge Work: New Art form the Midwest features work by: Dominic Chambers (Milwaukee, WI), Max Cozzi (Milwaukee, WI), Heidi Wiren Bartlett (Iowa City, IA), Tatiana Klusak (Des Moines, IA), Candida Pagen (Iowa City, IA), Sam Hardewig (Lincoln, NE), Michael Villareal (Lincoln, NE) and Rosana Ybarra (Lincoln, NE). For more information about each artist, please visit artlitlab.org.

Hours: Tues-Sat 11am to 3pm or by appointment