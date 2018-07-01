Brigitte Boucher & Jan Richardson

press release: "Painting the Past: Memories of Home, Family & Belonging"

7/1/18–8/23/18, Fireside Gallery, Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Ave.

Reception: 8/4/18, 11 AM–2 PM

Jan Richardson and Brigitte Boucher, artists from two different generations, working in two different media, share a common desire to explore, understand, and make peace with their own memories and family experiences. This show is the culmination of a project that started when both artists inherited collections of old family photos. Both artists have created paintings (Jan in oil, Brigitte in pastel) inspired by some of the photos they found, interpreting the past through the lens of the present.

Interestingly, the photos Jan and Brigitte used come from about the same time (the 60s and 70s), though Jan is a baby boomer, and Brigitte is a millennial. Jan’s oil paintings include images of herself and her immediate family, exploring her own life experience and memories. Brigitte’s pastel paintings include images of her grandparents, mother, and mother’s siblings, exploring events from before she was born. This dichotomy and difference of perspective adds an interesting twist to the show.