press release: Annual "Bring your Pop to Pop's Knoll" Father's Day Picnic. Sunday, June 18, from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Donald County Park. Bring a picnic lunch or grill out at Pop's Knoll picnic shelter, 1945 Hwy 92, Mount Horeb. Hot dogs and root beer floats available for purchase. Music by Blue Grass TeA and Company. Activities for all ages.