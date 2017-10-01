press release: BROKEN EMBRACES (LOS ABRAZOS ROTOS)

Spain | 2009 | 35mm | 127 min. | Spanish with English subtitles

Director: Pedro Almodóvar; Cast: Penelope Cruz, Lluís Homar, Blanca Portillo

In 1990s Madrid, a blinded screenwriter ruminates on his doomed love triangle with an actress (Cruz) and a stockbroker. Working with the largest budget of his career, Broken Embraces represents the sumptuous pinnacle of Almodóvar’s visual design, resplendent with florid colors and rich textural detail. “Four stars. A voluptuary of a film... as it ravished me, I longed for a freeze frame to allow me to savor a shot. Pedro Almodóvar loves the movies with lust and abandon and the skill of an experienced lover. Never has he made a film more visually pulsating” (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times).

Sunday Cinematheque at the Chazen: The Cinema of Pedro Almodóvar

For our Fall Sunday afternoon series at the Chazen Museum of Art, we will screen the beautiful and influential work of contemporary Spanish cinema’s best-known filmmaker, Pedro Almodóvar. A veritable industry onto himself, Almodóvar, as a writer, producer and director, has carved out a substantial slice of the international moviegoing audience for his classically told tales of offbeat lives and offbeat love. Almodóvar is an artist who does not hide his cinematic influences but every aspect of his work – from production design to storytelling techniques - always feels decidedly personal.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.