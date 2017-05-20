Bryan Drewyor (CD release)

press release: Bryan Drewyor is releasing a new album entitled Make Me A Garden; the album contains heirloom vegetable seed packets, which he will spread on a five-state, 1,000-mile music tour on his bicycle, while performing at community gardens, house concerts, and music venues, to promote sustainable practices regarding gardening, farming, food distribution, traveling, and overall living. The send off party combines community gardening, original music with a sustainable message, and a coffee/breakfast food truck!!