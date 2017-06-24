Run, walk, dance and play across 3 miles of absolute fun! Waves start every 3-5 minutes. Then, at each kilometer, participants will run through the Foam Bogs where there is enough colored foam to cover you from head to toe! After the race, jam out and dance to the DJ’s and get some free swag.

Registration: http://www.bubblerun.com/registration-madison/

Heat# 1: 8:00AM - SOLD OUT!

Heat# 2: 9:00AM - SOLD OUT!

Heat# 3: 10:00AM

Registration: Early Bird Through Jun 1st $20; After Jun 1st $50

Kids 4 and under race for free with fully paid adult registration. Please see FAQ page for details.

Packet Pick Up:

Shopko Monona-South Towne Mall, 2101 W Broadway, Monona, WI 53713

Thursday, June 23rd 3PM - 8PM; Friday, June 24th 10AM - 6PM

*If you are unable to attend Packet Pickup on the day right before the race, it will be reserved for you on Race Morning for a fee. There is a $5.00 fee per packet, per paid participant on Race Morning, cash only. To avoid paying this fee, please attend Packet Pickup in person the day prior, or send a friend with a copy of your race barcode.

Please plan on arriving 60-90 minutes prior to your wave start to give yourself plenty of time to park, get your Bubble RUN™ swag, check in if needed, and to get situated.

Bring some extra cash for parking and food! There is a $7 parking charge for the event.

Charity: We are currently still looking for a fun charity in this city.