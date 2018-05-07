press release: You’ve never seen Bucky like this before! Join us in Greater Madison this summer for Bucky on Parade! Bucky on Parade is a free public art event bringing 85 life-size Bucky Badger statues to the streets of Madison and Dane County from May 7 to September 12.

Join us May 7 at 11 a.m. to kick off the Parade! All statues will be unveiled simultaneously, rain or shine, at locations throughout Madison. An official Bucky on Parade digital map will be available featuring all the statue locations.

The party continues at 11:30 a.m. with Bucky on Parade Post-Unveil Celebration at the Top of State Street.

Local and regional artists have transformed 6 foot tall Bucky Badger statues into works of art for all to enjoy. Visitors will see whimsical & colorful designs featuring everything from sports to science – and beyond! We challenge you to find them all!

The Madison Area Sports Commission is the producer of the event, with support from Visit Madison and in partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, UW Athletics and Wisconsin Alumni.

Event proceeds will support Garding Against Cancer, Madison Area Sports Commission and other community charities.