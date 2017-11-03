Buddhist Perspectives on End of Life Care & Advanced Care Planning

press release: Buddhist Perspectives on End of Life Care

Friday November 3, 8:30-12:30

In this workshop, we will explore practical uses for Buddhist teachings and techniques in the care of people who are dying. Students will learn how and where Buddhism began, how it spread and developed into its major branches, and gain an understanding of foundational Buddhist beliefs. We will examine common Buddhist practice and rituals across traditions that are relevant to end of life care.

Lunch and Advance Care Planning workshop to follow. This workshop can be taken on its own for $40 or with lunch and afternoon session for $65

Advanced Care Planning

Friday November 3, 1:30-3:30

What if a sudden illness or injury left you unable to speak for yourself? Who would you want to speak for you? Advance care planning is a process that helps you:

• Think about your health care values and goals;

• Consider health care choices you may have to make in the future;

• Talk about your choices with your doctor and your loved ones; and

• Make a written plan for the future (advance directive): Copies of an Advance Care planning document will be available