press release: Addressing Safety, Equity and Opportunity Issues in 2018 Budget

It has often been the case that cities create solutions to our society’s most pressing challenges. In this time of unprecedented national uncertainty, and political divisiveness at the state level, Madison must once again take the lead. Our local challenges mimic those at the national and state levels. The difference is we are ready to lead. Over the past few months, we have listened closely to our constituents’ concerns, apprehensions and demands. Consistent themes emerge across the city and provides an increased emphasis on work that the Common Council has long valued. While we will never abandon our commitment to quality basic services like snow removal, trash pickup and road maintenance, we believe it is time to strongly, and intentionally, codify our residents’ feedback into a long-term vision for the city of Madison that provides higher levels of safety, equity and opportunity for all of our residents.

Through a series of 2018 budget listening sessions, we want to hear from as many of our constituents as possible. We hope to hear from people how they believe our city can and should be prioritizing, safety, equity and opportunity for all residents. We look forward to a robust discussion through this budget process. Dates and locations for these budget listening sessions will be maintained on the city council website, and we look forward to collaborating with our colleagues on the Madison Common Council and Dane County Board to ensure your voice is heard.

The first two dates and locations for the 2018 Budget Listening Session are:

Wednesday September 6, 2017, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm, Meadowridge Library, 5726 Raymond Road

Saturday September 9, 2017, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd