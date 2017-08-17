Build the Left, Fight the Right: Solidarity with Charlottesville

press release: Location: Sterling Hall, room 1313

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

On Aug 12, a fascist attack in Charlottesville, VA on anti-racist demonstrators left one dead and dozens injured. While we mourn for the families of the dead, we continue to organize to prevent future violence.

This attack does not represent the first death caused by an emboldened far-right since Trump's election. There is a pattern of growing right-wing violence in the streets and coupled with growing organization on the right.

The strategy of the last decades, of relying on the two corporate political parties, can't get us out of this: it is what got us here today.

We need a mass, independent, working-class movement that can confront fascism, racism, and hate with millions of people across the country. The Women's March in January, where over 2 million people did just this, shows that it is possible.

This meeting will include an introduction on the roots of the crises today and a vision for a movement that can fight back and can inspire others, followed by a full-group discussion of questions, thoughts, and disagreements.