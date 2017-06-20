Build Your Brand Using Simplicity, Data and Trust

Google Calendar - Build Your Brand Using Simplicity, Data and Trust - 2017-06-20 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Build Your Brand Using Simplicity, Data and Trust - 2017-06-20 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Build Your Brand Using Simplicity, Data and Trust - 2017-06-20 12:00:00 iCalendar - Build Your Brand Using Simplicity, Data and Trust - 2017-06-20 12:00:00

RSVP

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Stay one step ahead of consumer behavior and marketing trends of 2017 with the help of Laura Gallagher from the Creative Company. You’ll learn the difference between active and passive consumption, and how you can achieve greater consumption of your content. She’ll also touch on simplicity – from our clothing, to our lifestyles, to the way we consume and travel. Leave with the knowledge of why personalized data trumps everything, and why trust is more elusive than ever for brands – and what you can do to fix it.

Info

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Careers & Business

Visit Event Website

608-286-3150

please enable javascript to view

RSVP

Google Calendar - Build Your Brand Using Simplicity, Data and Trust - 2017-06-20 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Build Your Brand Using Simplicity, Data and Trust - 2017-06-20 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Build Your Brand Using Simplicity, Data and Trust - 2017-06-20 12:00:00 iCalendar - Build Your Brand Using Simplicity, Data and Trust - 2017-06-20 12:00:00