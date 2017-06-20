Build Your Brand Using Simplicity, Data and Trust

press release: Stay one step ahead of consumer behavior and marketing trends of 2017 with the help of Laura Gallagher from the Creative Company. You’ll learn the difference between active and passive consumption, and how you can achieve greater consumption of your content. She’ll also touch on simplicity – from our clothing, to our lifestyles, to the way we consume and travel. Leave with the knowledge of why personalized data trumps everything, and why trust is more elusive than ever for brands – and what you can do to fix it.