Build Your Own Computer Controls
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Our learn to series explores a different concept each month through hands on making! Drop in, and learn something new as you explore interesting materials and technology. Everybody is an inventor! Drop in this month and create your own computer controls using a MakeyMakey and conductive materials. Learn about electricity, but mostly have some fun! Ages 6 and up, younger siblings welcome if accompanied by an adult.
Info
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Kids & Family