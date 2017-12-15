Building Bonanza

press release: Stop by and explore engineering and architecture with us while we build a variety of structures from capitol domes to spaceships, we’ll build it all. We’ll build and create using different materials like blocks, paper mache, legos, and recycled materials.

Kids will practice fine motor skills, learning a bit about engineering and architecture, making predictions, testing hypothesis, new vocabulary, social-emotional learning and hand-eye coordination.

This event will be held in the From Coops to Cathedrals exhibit area, unless the activity will be messy, in which case it will be moved to the art studio. Check with the front desk on the day of for location information.

This program is supported in part by a grant from the Madison Community Foundation, as part of the Foundation’s 75th Anniversary Celebration.