Building Challenge

June 15: Solo Cups: Are you up for the challenge? Test out your construction skills by building structures with solo cups. Ages 5-12.

July 6: Marshmallows & Toothpicks: Are you up for the challenge? Test out your construction skills by building structures with marshmallows & toothpicks. Ages 5-12.

July 27: Craft Sticks, Clips, & Clothespins: Are you up for the challenge? Test out your construction skills by building structures with craft sticks, clips, & clothespins. Ages 5-12.