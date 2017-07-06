Building Challenge

Fitchburg Library 5530 Lacy Rd., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

June 15: Solo Cups: Are you up for the challenge? Test out your construction skills by building structures with solo cups. Ages 5-12.

July 6: Marshmallows & Toothpicks: Are you up for the challenge? Test out your construction skills by building structures with marshmallows & toothpicks. Ages 5-12.

July 27: Craft Sticks, Clips, & Clothespins: Are you up for the challenge? Test out your construction skills by building structures with craft sticks, clips, & clothespins. Ages 5-12.

Fitchburg Library 5530 Lacy Rd., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

608-729-1763

