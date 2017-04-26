RSVP for Building Workplace Power

press release: Join us for the third Building Workplace Power training, brought to you by SCFL and the UW School for Workers. You need not have attended earlier trainings- jump right in! This series helps unions identify leaders, map their workplace, and organize their members. The training costs $10 to cover your dinner and materials. You can register online here, or email TheFed@scfl.org to RSVP.

Wednesday, May 3: Dinner at 5pm, Program 5:30-8pm, Madison Labor Temple, 1602 S. Park St.