Bully, Michigander

press release: You won't want to miss this one. We're super-psyched to be bringing back Bully for a very special Bonus Barn Session this September. This will be Bully's second time at the Barn, and considering their continued success and appearances at major music festivals, a chance to catch them in our intimate confines makes this a must-see. Plus, to make it even better, Kalamazoo's own Michigander will be opening the show.