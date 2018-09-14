Bully, Michigander

Google Calendar - Bully, Michigander - 2018-09-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bully, Michigander - 2018-09-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bully, Michigander - 2018-09-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Bully, Michigander - 2018-09-14 19:00:00

Buy Tickets

Shitty Barn, Spring Green 506 E. Madison St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

press release: You won't want to miss this one. We're super-psyched to be bringing back Bully for a very special Bonus Barn Session this September. This will be Bully's second time at the Barn, and considering their continued success and appearances at major music festivals, a chance to catch them in our intimate confines makes this a must-see. Plus, to make it even better, Kalamazoo's own Michigander will be opening the show

Info
Shitty Barn, Spring Green 506 E. Madison St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588 View Map
Music
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Bully, Michigander - 2018-09-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bully, Michigander - 2018-09-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bully, Michigander - 2018-09-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Bully, Michigander - 2018-09-14 19:00:00