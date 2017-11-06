× Expand Bully

$17 ($15 adv.; ages 18+).

press release: Bully burst onto the scene in 2015 with their critically acclaimed album Feels Like. The band announces the follow-up album, Losing, engineered and mixed by lead-singer Alicia Bognanno in Chicago at Electrical Audio. The band shared the first track "Feel the Same."

"Feel the Same" by Bully

Losing is available for pre-order now from Sub Pop Records and the band's webstore. LP pre-orders of the album from Sub Pop and select independent retailers will receive the limited Loser Edition on clear vinyl with black swirls (while supplies last).

Fronted by Alicia Bognanno, Bully was born in 2013. Bognanno was an engineer who had cut her teeth working at Electrical Audio in Chicago. Together with guitarist Clayton Parker and Reece Lazarus on bass, they made adebut album received unanimous critical acclaim and Bognanno became a point of intrigue. A rock icon in the making, with her signature scream, messy blonde hair hanging in her face, with formidable skills as both a player and a engineer who prefers recording to tape. "The coarse Cobain head-scream of Bully singer, songwriter and guitarist Alicia Bognanno is its own resuscitating jolt of protest," said Pitchfork. "She spends much of Feels Like tearing the house down with her howl." The success propelled the band into an exhaustive touring cycle with spots on huge festivals such as Bonnaroo, Lollapallooza, Pitchfork Music Festival and ACL and a late night appearance on Conan.