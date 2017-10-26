Bumper Jacksons
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: The band that refuses to be put into a box, the Bumper Jacksons blend roots jazz, country swing and street blues for a raucous night of unforgettable music. Tapping into sounds from vintage 78s and its own DIY style, the group, voted 2015 Artist of the Year at the Washington Area Music Awards, will have you dancing in the aisles. Sponsored by State Bank of Cross Plains.
Info
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map