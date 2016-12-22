Bunny, Tony Peachka, Melkweed, Addison Christmas

Google Calendar - Bunny, Tony Peachka, Melkweed, Addison Christmas - 2017-02-04 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bunny, Tony Peachka, Melkweed, Addison Christmas - 2017-02-04 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bunny, Tony Peachka, Melkweed, Addison Christmas - 2017-02-04 21:00:00 iCalendar - Bunny, Tony Peachka, Melkweed, Addison Christmas - 2017-02-04 21:00:00

UW Memorial Union - Der Rathskeller 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Celebrating women and intersectional feminism! Come listen to good music, check some art, and read some zines focused on empowering all women and non-binary folks! 

Bunny (Chicago) is a new band that Jessica Viscius started in January 2016. Only three songs released, but already making a big impression.

Tony Peachka (MPLS) is a four-piece grrrl band that makes "angry pop songs that smell weird." 

Melkweed is a new up and coming Madison band that has been compared to TOPS. Created by lead singer of Modern Mod, completed with band members from The Shones and Dash Hounds.

Addison Christmas is a project started by lead singer of Trophy Dad.

Join us in the newly rennovated Rathskellar (Memorial Union) for a night of awesome music!

This is a FREE show and a safer space.

Saturday, February 4th / 9:00pm

Presented by WUD Music

Info

UW Memorial Union - Der Rathskeller 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map

Music

Visit Event Website

608-262-7593

Google Calendar - Bunny, Tony Peachka, Melkweed, Addison Christmas - 2017-02-04 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bunny, Tony Peachka, Melkweed, Addison Christmas - 2017-02-04 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bunny, Tony Peachka, Melkweed, Addison Christmas - 2017-02-04 21:00:00 iCalendar - Bunny, Tony Peachka, Melkweed, Addison Christmas - 2017-02-04 21:00:00

Print

Thursday

December 22, 2016

Friday

December 23, 2016

Saturday

December 24, 2016

Sunday

December 25, 2016

Monday

December 26, 2016

Tuesday

December 27, 2016

Wednesday

December 28, 2016

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer