Bunny, Tony Peachka, Melkweed, Addison Christmas

press release: Celebrating women and intersectional feminism! Come listen to good music, check some art, and read some zines focused on empowering all women and non-binary folks!

Bunny (Chicago) is a new band that Jessica Viscius started in January 2016. Only three songs released, but already making a big impression.

Tony Peachka (MPLS) is a four-piece grrrl band that makes "angry pop songs that smell weird."

Melkweed is a new up and coming Madison band that has been compared to TOPS. Created by lead singer of Modern Mod, completed with band members from The Shones and Dash Hounds.

Addison Christmas is a project started by lead singer of Trophy Dad.

Join us in the newly rennovated Rathskellar (Memorial Union) for a night of awesome music!

This is a FREE show and a safer space.

Saturday, February 4th / 9:00pm

Presented by WUD Music