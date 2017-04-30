press release: This benefit is to raise money for Ivan Burger, a 3-year-old Madison boy who needs our help. Ivan suffers from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which has caused his heart to fail. He is now waiting for a heart transplant. Donations can be made at : paypal.me/Ivantheironman

Sign up to be an organ donor at : http://www.donatelife.com/Donatelife/Home.html

There will be live music by The material boys from 12-2pm and Detourious from 3-5pm. A silent auction will be from 12-2:30 pm.

It is Sunday, April 30, at the Waypoint Public House in Monona and 10% of all proceeds from the entire day will be donated to the Burger Family Benefit.