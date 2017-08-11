29th Annual Burger Fest

August 12, 2017, 8am-8pm

Burger Fest is a fun-for-the-whole-family festival that’s jam-packed with activities you won’t find anywhere else. Festival goers will get to witness “The World’s Largest Hamburger Parade,” get their fill at the Hamburger Eating Contest, be amazed by the 190-pound Giant Hamburger, check out the world’s largest burger memorabilia collection, and take a “dip” on the famous ketchup slide! Wristbands are $3 in advance and $5 at the gate. Takes place on Depot Street in Downtown Seymour.

17th Annual Hot Air Balloon Rally

August 11-12, 2017: Friday: 4-9pm; Saturday: 6am, 5:30-9pm; (times are approximate and weather permitting)

Breathtaking hot air balloon ascensions and glows will happen Friday night, Saturday morning and Saturday night. Fun kid’s activities will also take place, and delicious burgers, french fries, hot dogs, cheese curds, soda and water will be served. Don’t forget to check out Burger Fest happening the same weekend! Get more information about both on the website. (times are approximate and weather permitting)

Admission and parking is free.

Rock Ledge Park and School, W High Road, Seymour